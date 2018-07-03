Lucas County’s Trauma-Informed Care Coalition: Training community organizations

The Lucas County Trauma-Informed Care Coalition works to ensure that people who have experienced trauma receive needed empathy and care. Dr. Adrienne Fricker-Elhai and Alicia Komives, advisory coalition board members, have seen positive changes in the effort to make our community more trauma-informed through training sessions.

Challenges in trauma-informed care

Dr. Elhai is the director of the Cullen Center at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital. The Center focuses on assisting children who have experienced trauma. Elhai sees the most ways of helping someone who has experienced trauma is to listen. “Sometimes when we’re trying to help people who’ve gone through trauma, it’s uncomfortable, so the best thing we can do is say, ‘I’m here for you,’” she said. People “want to give advice, but don’t always know the advice to give.”

Komives, a preschool social-worker for Toledo Public Schools, finds that one of the most difficult things for people to apply post-training is “making sure to de-escalate before they try and process,” she said. You have to get the person to calm down and get them out of the “fight, flight, or freeze” mode using specific strategies learned in the training.

What does it mean to be trauma-informed?

“To me, it means the community—the professionals that are providing trauma-specific services, parents, foster parents, teachers, everyone who is working with children or even adults who’ve experienced trauma—understanding what trauma is, and how it is going to affect the individual,” said. Dr. Elhai. “What may look like defiance or disrespect may actually be survival coping.” It is important not to take this behavior personally and become defensive, but to respond to it with empathy; otherwise, the cycle of behavior will continue.

Of course, this is easier said than done, which makes what the coalition is doing so important. Two-part training sessions educate about trauma with presentations by SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) and ODMH (Ohio Department of Mental Health). The training has two parts to educate people about how to provide trauma care: the first hour defines trauma, how it affects the brain, and ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences), while the second hour teaches the group how to put that knowledge into practice.

Komives explains that people first need help with “recognizing what trauma looks like. It’s often seen as ADHD, behavioral problems, or oppositional defiance when there’s a lot of trauma going on.” The coalition has provided training to agencies on coping with sexual abuse, human trafficking, and natural disasters, while also working with homeless shelters, school nurses and domestic violence shelters.

Getting started

Over three years ago, Komives has attended regional coalition meetings in her position as a social worker, concerning being trauma-informed. “As I was sitting there, I was thinking that we need this in Lucas County,” she said. She recognized people from Toledo at the meetings and approached them with the idea. The three women, with a combined 25 years’ experience in their fields, had many contacts and agencies who they could approach about starting a new coalition. They invited these contacts to the first meeting to gauge interest and, since over 40 people attended, decided to meet monthly. “Three years later and we’re still going,” Komives said.

Anyone in the community is welcome to get involved in the coalition, which meets at the United Way building on Jackson St in downtown Toledo on the first Tuesday of every month at 2pm.

