419 Day! Celebrate The Glass City

Downtown will be lively with the first Art Loop of the season and plenty of Toledo-centric happenings all day long. Having a hard time knowing where to go?

Go-to spots:

The Village on Adams from 6pm-2am. Participate in a scavenger hunt (posted on Facebook and Instagram on 4/19, prizes will go to the first 50 to complete the hunt).

Locally brewed beer and Toledo Spirits cocktail specials, plus happy hour all day, at Wesley’s Bar at 12th and Adams.

Drink and pizza specials along with male entertainers and a drag show at Georgjz419 Fun Food & Spirits.

Local craft beers, Buckeye Beer, and a special Toledo Spirits craft cocktail list along with locally sourced food features, and live music by Steve Kennedy at Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer.

$4.19 margaritas and Toledo brewed beers at Carlos’ Poco Loco.

Head to the Toledo Spirits Company Gin Garden, between The Attic and Handmade Toledo, just west of 17th and Adams, for handcrafted cocktails. The patio bar will be open at The Attic on Adams, with DJ Jon Zenz playing from 10pm-2am, and with strolling magic by Martin Jarret from 7:30-9:30pm.

419 Day Show at The Ottawa Tavern with Grubby Paws, Zimmerman Twins, Mike DuBose & the Antidepressants, Emma Lee, Reginald Leister, and others. 7pm. $5. $8 for ages under 21.

25% off all 419 products at Jupmode at 21st and Adams.

419-inspired tattoos at Ink and Iron Tattoo Parlour and Gallery.

Handmade Toledo

Local business Handmade Toledo offers deals on the work of local artisans with extended hours 11am-9pm. From 5-9pm, as part of the Art Loop, check out the Mini Maker’s Mart, featuring food, drinks, live music, art, and other excitement. Toledo Spirits Company will stock a cocktail bar with live music by Selector Dub Narcotic from Krecs + goLab. Eats from multiple food trucks will accompany the party. Hop on the Art Loop bus – $1.25 per person, free for TARTA passholders. See more bus route info at theartscommission.org/artloop.

1717 Adams St | 419-214-1717 | Handmadetoledo.com

Dream Louder Music

Toledo’s newest recording and production studio, Dream Louder Music will offer an open house from 5-9pm. Founders Ben Cohen, Sam Woldenberg and Lucas Madrazo emphasize mixing, production, and custom composition for media outlets and artists.

“Our primary focus at Dream Louder is connecting original music from our favorite Great Lakes based artists with media companies, filmmakers and content creators,” said Cohen. “There is so much incredible talent in our region, it made sense to create this centralized hub to let the music shine. Opening on 419 day makes sense to us…. it is a celebration of all things local and we are happy and proud to call that area code our home.”

Check out what this creative space from 5-9pm. Located under the west side of the High Level Bridge.

347-314-3637 | dreamloudermusic.com | Free