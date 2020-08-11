YWCA’s 25th Annual Milestone Awards go virtual

Recognize the accomplishments and contributions of women in the Northwest Ohio community as part of the YWCA’s 25th Annual Milestone Awards. First held in 1996, the event recognizes women’s achievements in seven areas.

The 2020 honorees are Patricia Levey, Arts; Sharon Gaber, Education; Amanda Bryant-Friedrich, Sciences; Mona Al-Hayani, Volunteerism; Amy Hall, Business; Judge Connie Zemmelman, Government; and Wendi Huntley, Social Services.

Originally scheduled for March, this year’s event will be held online and free to view. If you wish to attend, register at ywcanwo.org/events/milestones-a-tribute-to-women/

Free | 11:30am | Friday, August 21

419-241-3235 | ywcanwo.org