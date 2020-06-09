A virtual bike ride for a great cause

The traditional Bike MS: Bike to the Bay is going virtual this year.

Though the real-world event has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the fundraising efforts on behalf of Multiple Sclerosis patients are still ongoing.

Rather than physically biking to the bay, now participants will meet for a Facebook Live broadcast on Saturday, June 20, to help raise funds for the National MS Society.

Since its inception, Bike MS’s events have helped raise over a billion dollars for MS research and patients.

To register for the event, visit nationalmssociety.org.