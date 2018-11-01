Return of the Ice Rink

SeaSkate Ice Skating Rink Opens Downtown

It has been 30 years since Toledoans have had a public ice skating rink to enjoy during the holiday season, but that is about to change. ConnecToledo, Downtown Development Corporation and One SeaGate Partners bring us SeaSkate, a synthetic ice rink that will be located along the riverfront between Fifth Third Bank and the Renaissance Hotel. The beautiful view of the river and surrounding downtown cityscape is the perfect way to bring visitors to the area during the long winter months.

“The experience along the riverfront is in a unique setting since you’re surrounded by our tallest buildings, footsteps from the Martin Luther King Bridge and within view of the Maumee River,” said ConnecToledo’s Vice President of Operations Cindy Kerr.

Other Ice, LLC is the company that will be running the rink, offering rental skates for $2 and skate sharpening for $1. The price of general admission is $5, but groups of 20 or more receive the discounted rate of $4 per person. Students and military tickets are $3, and seniors get in for $2.

You can stop by for a little preview from 4pm to 6pm on November 16 to get a peek at the new rink the day before the grand opening. Jera’s Heavenly Sweet will be serving up baked treats and hot drinks, and you can hang out with Spike, the Toledo Walleye mascot.

“We are so excited to see skating return to downtown for the public and for private events,” Kerr said.

$2-$5. Grand opening at noon Saturday, November 17. One SeaSkate. 550 N. Summit St. 419-346-8005. oneseaskate.com.