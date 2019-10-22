October 23, 2019—Marketplace Changes

Enjoy authentic Peruvian cuisine in Toledo by visiting Chosica Peruvian Restaurant, at 3439 Hill Ave., formerly home to La Taqueria Autentica Michoacana. 8am-8pm, Monday-Friday. 9am-5pm, Saturday-Sunday. 419-531-2800. See “Chosica Peruvian Restaurant” on Facebook.

Odd Fodder has opened at 26520 N. Dixie Hwy. in Perrysburg, next to Balance Pan-Asian Grille. The fast-casual restaurant, by Fowl and Fodder owner Scott Bowman, offers diners a choice of four concepts: almond chicken wraps and chicken and waffles from Fowl and Fodder; chicken, shrimp and vegetable kebabs from Babs; pork broth and mushroom broth noodle bowls from Electric Noodle Co.; and barbecue beef sandwiches and homemade macaroni and cheese from Pickett’s Backyard BBQ. Oddfodder.com

Deet’s BBQ & Brew is now open in downtown Toledo at 413 Madison, in the former Potbelly Sandwich Shop. The new restaurant is the company’s fifth location and the first with a liquor license and full bar. The restaurant is open from 11am-8pm, Sunday-Thursday and from 11am-midnight on Friday and Saturday. 419-893-2335. Deetsbbq.com

Northwood’s Lakewood Greenhouse has opened the Lakewood Flower Market in the old Anderson’s Garden Center at 4701 Talmadge Rd. Hours are from 10am-6pm, Monday-Saturday and from 10am-4pm, Sunday. 419-922-9272. Lakewoodgreenhouse.com

Tony Packo’s plans to open shops inside two Toledo-area Kroger stores, one on Carronade Drive in Perrysburg and another on Orchard Centre Drive in Holland, by the beginning of 2020. Tonypackos.com

The owners of the Mail Pouch Saloon will open the Firehouse Bar and Grill, featuring firefighter decor, in the old Don Pablo’s location off Airport Highway. The restaurant hopes to open by the end of the year. Mailpouchsaloon.com

The former Amango Restaurant at 5228 Monroe St., across from Target, will soon be home to Bombay Kitchen. The Indian street food restaurant plans to open in the next few months. For more information, see “Bombay Kitchen” on Facebook.

Davis College, located at 4747 Monroe St., currently shares the space with the building’s new owner, Midwest Recovery Center. The school plans to move to a new location in February 2020. daviscollege.edu.

The University of Toledo plans to sell Scott Park campus, as part of the university’s $275 million 10-year multiple campus master plan. The university is currently waiting on approval of the land bill before moving forward with the project. No potential buyers have been announced. Utoledo.edu