Toledo Public Schools and Metroparks Toledo announced the construction of a new bike path connecting Hawkins Elementary School and Toledo Botanical Gardens. The project, planned for over two years, is the beginning of an expanded partnership between TPS and Metroparks. The planned trail will eventually surround the entirety of the Botanical Garden, as well as Hawkins Elementary and the nearby Natural Science Technology Center.
New trail connects Hawkins School and Botanical Gardens
. December 1, 2020.