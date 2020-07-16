Love Hamilton? Join PMT to Meet The Stars on July 19

Perrysburg Musical Theatre (PMT) is giving area performers and theatre fans a chance to pick the brains of celebrated musical performers.

On July 19, PMT will host a Hamilton Hangout on Zoom featuring actors who have played the leads in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s phenomenally successful musical.

Austin Scott, a veteran performer who played Alexander Hamilton on Broadway, and Victoria Scovens, who has played Eliza in the touring production of the show, will take part in the hangout. The actors will be answering questions and sharing stories and observations about Hamilton and theatre in general.

$15. 5pm. Sunday, July 19. Zoom codes will be mailed out 24 hours before the event. Visit perrysburgmusicaltheatre.org to purchase tickets.