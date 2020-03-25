Living the hygge-life: Finding comfort with founders of The Growing Candle

As entrepreneurs, earth-lovers and partners it seems Chris and Cyndi Hileman are gardeners of the good life. Their company Hyggelight stems from a Danish word “hygge” (hoo-ga) that celebrates being in the every-day— finding comfort, getting out in nature and creating a sense of coziness right where you are.

The Growing Candle is the product of Hyggelight— bringing all the good feels inside your home- with artistic design and creative simplicity.

Edith, The Growing Candle, pictured as a pot of budding wildflowers (left) and aflame (right). Photo Credit: Kailah Jackson @bluegreenpatina.

How do you Hygge

“It’s crazy. It was winter, and I had all these plant pots that I decided to fill with soy wax to try out candle making. A few days after, my best friend sent me the cutest little seed paper card and Chris saw how excited I was over this wildflower-garden-waiting-to-happen, while all my planting containers were now filled with wax… Our Growing Candle was conceived,” says Cyndi.

Candles are poured into unique ceramic containers and made of a soy wax blend. Once you’ve enjoyed one of the wonderful, simply stated, scents to the wick, wipe out the holder and plant the wildflower seeds included in the seed label. The instructions double as artwork by Kaila Jackson, @bluegreenpatina. “We wanted something you wouldn’t just look at once and throw away,” says Cyndi. I displayed mine in my kitchen.

Hyggelight is also a zero-waste company taking care to use minimal packaging and even composting on-site. Participating in eco-friendly activities like planting trees and gardens is just in Chris and Cyndi’s nature. So is sharing a good laugh and inspiring conversation, tenets of the hygge lifestyle.

Seeds of tomorrow

“My hope for the future of Hyggelight is to continue to introduce innovative, earth-friendly product lines that will reach a wider audience and challenge the way they think about single-use goods,” Chris says.

With values rooted in both their business and personal lives, Hyggelight has blazed trails all the way to a feature in Forbes magazine and a spot on NPR’s How I Built This. The Growing Candle has also been sold at Macy’s and endorsed by Insider and HGTV.

You can order yours at thegrowingcandle.com.

“I love that Hyggelight inspires people to learn more about creating an empowering and comfortable environment for themselves as well as the earth,” says Cyndi.

It’s time to hygge!

Hyggelight The Growing Candle

3350 Hill Ave. Ste. 103

thegrowingcandle.com @thegrowingcandle