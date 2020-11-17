Lights Before Christmas 2020!

It’s time to start dashing through the snow (well, when the snow gets here) and head out for one of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season!

The 2020 Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo, sponsored by Key Bank, is open from November 20 until December 31!

With over one million lights, the award-winning Big Tree and 200+ illuminated animal images spread out across the Zoo, the 2020 edition of the electrical spectacle is sure to be both merry AND bright!

Toledo Zoo members get unlimited visits to the Lights daily! Tickets for non-members cost $21 for adults and $18 for children and seniors. Reservations required.

Find more information at toledozoo.org/lights.