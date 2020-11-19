Closed a little longer: Imagination Station postpones reopening

The Imagination Station announced today that its planned November 20 reopening has been postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“The science center was fully prepared to open with strict COVID-19 procedures and policies in place, however, the rapid spread of the virus has resulted in this carefully thought out decision,” wrote Lori Hauser, CEO of Imagination Station.

The Station will continue to work to provide virtual programming to visitors while closed. No new date for reopening has been announced.