Three actors, one play, three weekends, one fundraiser

Toledo theater fans can see three of their favorite performers take turns to play the lead in a one-woman show benefiting the Children’s Theatre Workshop.

Allie Levine, Brandie Culbreath and Laura Crawford will each perform in a production of The Twelve Dates of Christmas, a comedy by Ginna Hoben. All three actresses will perform the show over the course of three successive weekends at the Ohio Theatre, beginning December 4.

The show focuses on a woman who is stunned to see her fiancee kiss another woman on live television on Thanksgiving Day. It follows her attempts to reenter the dating scene over the course of the following year.

Levine, area actress and playwright, will play the lead role of Mary on December 4 and 5. Frequent Actors Collaborative Toledo performer Culbreath will play Mary December 10 through 12. Crawford, a longtime Toledo theatre veteran, performs the role from December 17 through 20.

All ticket sales will benefit Children’s Theatre Workshop, though the content of the play is aimed at audiences 18 and up. Seating is limited due to COVID-19, and streaming will also be available for select performances.

$20.

8pm. Thursdays, December 10 and 17.

Fridays, December 4, 11 and 18. Saturdays, December 5, 12 and 19.

2pm. Sunday, December 20.

Ohio Theatre, 3112 Lagrange St.

ctwtoledo.booktix.com