Help UT students Dress for Success at Sophia Lustig

The staff at Sophia Lustig believes in the importance of looking your best. That principle is the guiding force behind Dress for Success Month, being held this November. Customers are encouraged to donate a worn but clean suit, daytime dress, coat or outfit that would be appropriate for a career woman to wear. Anyone who donates will be given a $50 credit toward the purchase of a brand new Sophia Lustig outfit of $300 or more. All donations will be given to Kate’s Closet, an on-campus resource for University of Toledo students affiliated with the Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women. UT students who need professional clothing for a job or interview can select items from Kate’s Closet at no cost. 10am-5pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. 10am-7pm Thursday. 10am-3pm Saturday.