Free candy, pumpkins and movie highlight Toledo Fall Festival at Ottawa Hills

Looking for a fun, family-friendly and safe Halloween activity for the kids this month? The City of Toledo is holding a free Fall Festival on Saturday, October 17, at Ottawa Park.

The event, beginning at 6pm, will feature a drive-thru pumpkin path, with kids getting a free bag of candy. The first 150 kids will also receive a free pumpkin, handed out by volunteers in full costume.

Then, families can stay at the park to watch a drive-in screening of the 1998 Disney Channel movie Halloweentown starring Debbie Reynolds. The screening will begin at 7:30pm.

Families who don’t wish to stay for the movie are welcome to leave right after getting their candy or pumpkin. Food trucks will be on hand selling coffee, hot cocoa and more. Naturally, masks are required whenever you exit your vehicle.

Ottawa Park

2532 Upton Ave.

6-9pm

Free