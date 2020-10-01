Ziggy Marley, Bootsy Collins and more featured in Rock Hall live streams

Legendary musicians and a veteran R&B photographer will share stories online as a part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s latest exhibit.

“It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope and Empowerment” is a program designed to spotlight how musicians have used the power of rock to fight racism and inequality. As a part of that event, a pair of interviews will be broadcast on the Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages during the month of October.

On October 8, Ziggy Marley, eight-time Grammy winning artist and the son of Rock Hall inductee Bob Marley, will join the Hall’s Chief Curator Nwaka Onwusa for a discussion about the exhibit. Marley will also perform a song from his new album More Family Time.

Then on October 22, Parliament-Funkadelic legend and Rock Hall inductee Bootsy Collins will appear for an interview. He will be accompanied by photographer Bruce Talamon, who captured acclaimed images of R&B/soul musicians throughout the 1970s and 80s.

Both streaming events are free and open to the public.

7pm.

Thursday, October 8 and 22

Available on the Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages