Discover “What’s in a Name” for classic Great Lakes ships

Learn the history behind the names of a number of ships that sailed the Great Lakes as part of a new exhibit the Toledo Zoo Aquarium.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes and the Zoo are collaborating on the production, entitled “What’s in a Name.” The temporary exhibit is on display in the Reflections gallery of the Aquarium.

“What’s in a Name” features name boards between 8 and 13 feet long that were attached to each ships’ pilothouse. The exhibit tells the story of each ship, as well as the reasoning behind their name.

The show was originally scheduled to open in April, but was held off until both the Zoo and the Great Lakes museum had reopened. It will be on display through December.

Free with Zoo admission. 10am-4pm, Wednesday through Sunday. 10am-noon, Monday. Closed Tuesday. 2 Hippo Way. 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org