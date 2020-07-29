Marathon LPGA Classic Presented by Dana tees off in Sylvania

For the second consecutive week, some of the world’s top female golfers are in the Toledo area.

The Marathon LPGA Classic Presented by Dana is taking place Thursday through Sunday at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania. The field includes 152 golfers all with the goal to claim their part of a $1.7 million purse.

Participants in this year’s tournament include Toledo-native Stacy Lewis, two-time Marathon Classic champion Lydia Ko and LPGA Drive On Championship winner Danielle Kang.



Originally named the Jamie Farr Toledo Classic the tournament has been played in Sylvania since 1989— with the exception of 2011— making it one of the longest-running tournaments on the LPGA tour.

However, missing from this year’s event will be the thousands of people that usually line the fairways. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LPGA has taken extensive measures to reduce the risk of exposure including barring spectators.

Those still wanting to keep up with the action can do so by watching live coverage via Golf Channel. Coverage will be available on Friday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m. A live leaderboard and highlights are also available on LPGA.com.

In an abundance of caution, the LPGA tested every player and caddy prior to Thursday’s first round. Out of 334 tests performed, two caddies tested positive which led to Perrine Delacour and Allie White withdrawing from the tournament to begin a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

After Thursday’s first round of the tournament, Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko sit tied for first at seven-under-par (64). After two rounds, the field will be cut to the top 70 players and ties.

When asked about what factors led to her seven-under score, Kang said a lot of it comes down to how the course plays at Highland Meadows. “It’s a bit softer, shorter, reachable par-5’s,” she said. “Greens are not as undulated as last week, so it’s a lot of attacking and being aggressive and staying aggressive.”

A closing ceremony will take place Sunday on the 18th green around 5:45 p.m. and will be televised on Golf Channel.