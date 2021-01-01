Deadline for TSA lottery extended

Parents and students interested in applying for the Toledo School for the Arts (TSA) lottery for the 2021-2022 school year should take note: The application period has been extended through February 26 of this year.

As TSA is a public charter school, enrollment is determined by lottery, with any Ohio student in grades 6-12 eligible to apply. All applicants will need to submit a required checklist of documentation by Friday, February 26 to qualify. The lottery will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The process to apply is completed through the TSA website at ts4arts.org. For more information, visit the website or contact the enrollment department at [email protected] or call 419-246-8732, ext. 250.