Memorial merchandise raises funds for slain officer’s family

Local screen printing and apparel company Lateral Gig announced a plan to honor fallen Toledo police officer Brandon Stalker, by creating apparel to sell with 100% of the sale proceeds given to Stalker’s family. The apparel collection includes a T-shirt, wristband and drinking tumbler to honor Stalker, who joined the Toledo Police Department in 2018 and was tragically killed while on duty on Monday, January 18. Stalker leaves behind a fiancee and young son. See the Stalker memorial items at lateralgig.com/collections/communitee. To donate directly to the family visit a GoFundMe page at gofund.me/b7cb6890