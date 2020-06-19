10 local, low-key groceries for cautious shoppers

Life looks a bit different than it did four months ago. Two things remain the same, though: 1.) people still have to buy groceries and toiletries, and 2.) local businesses still depend on us for their livelihood.

The good news is we can double dip by supporting our local economy while also, you know, meeting our basic needs. Better yet, we can stay safe and healthy while visiting the places we rounded up that offer curbside and/or delivery for groceries and household products.

Middle East Market

4623 W Bancroft St., 419-531-3999. middleeast-market.com.

Visit the Middle East Market website to order for pickup or delivery. Schedule a time and choose from a plethora of produce, deli and pantry items. Stock up on the many things you can only get at Middle East Market, like their spices and Halal meats.

Fowl & Fodder

614 Adams St., 419-214-1588. the41dinemarket.squarespace.com.

You know them for their 419 famous chicken and waffles, but during this time, Fowl & Fodder also opened an online grocery store where you can purchase produce, meats, bread, dairy, toiletry items and cleaning products. Along with their regular menu items, they also sell meal kits. Also, options to donate to feed a family in need or buy groceries for a family in need. They provide both curbside pickup and delivery.

Maddie & Bella

117 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, 419-931-0082.

44 S. St. Clair St., Toledo. 419-214-0822.

maddieandbella.square.site.

Kill two birds with one stone when you order from Maddie and Bella. Next time you place your online order for coffee, fill your pantry with items from their market like Schooner farms honey, Webber Ranch eggs, and Claudia’s jam. You aren’t just supporting Maddie & Bella, but several other locals. Call ahead and get your products curbside.

Balance Grille

5860 Central Ave., Sylvania, 419-578-7777

26520 N Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, 419-874-7777.

balancegirlle.com.

Along with serving delicious tacos, bowls, and milk tea, Balance now offers local market items like Knueven Creamery’s milk and ice cream, Midwest Juicery juices, and greens from their farm. You must download the Balance Pan Asian Grille app to order for pickup. Currently, only the Sylvania and Perrysburg locations are operating.

Sofo’s Italian Market

5400 Monroe St., 419-882-8555. Shopsofos.com

Craving some home-cooked pizza and cannolis? Don’t worry, Sofo does not only have all the ingredients you need but also offers curbside pickup. Call ahead to place your order, and once you arrive, your groceries will be brought right to your car.

House of Meats

3821 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo. 419-474-4518.

2130 N Holland, Sylvania. 419-536-9198.

3047 Glendale Ave., Toledo. 419-382-8824.

438 Illinois Ave., Maumee. 419-887-1709.

3002 131 St., Point Place. 419-729-3893.

2521 Starr Ave., Oregon. 419-698-2731.

houseofmeats.com.

Fill up on your meat needs with House of Meats online ordering. Products range from seafood, sides, deli items, produce, freezer items and even wine and beer. While you’re at it, you might add cheesecake to your cart— we all deserve it. Curbside and delivery are both available. The delivery minimum is $25 plus $15 delivery charge.

Walt Churchill’s Market

3320 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee, 419-794-4000.

26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, 419-872-6900.

Waltchurchillsmarket.com.

Churchill’s Market supplies some of the best products. From their featured cheeses, artisan bread, and freshly caught seafood. Don’t deprive yourself of such luxury. To place an order for pick, email the market at perrysburgorders@churchill.market. Attach your name, number, and groceries, and soon you’ll be enjoying a fancy home-cooked meal.

Market on the Green

1806 Madison Ave., 567-585-0055. Marketonthegreen.org.

Visit Market on the Green’s website to fill your virtual cart with any and every product. While they don’t offer delivery at this time, they do provide curbside pickup.

Sautter’s Market

5519 Main St., Sylvania, 419-885-3505.

Call up Sauter’s Market to place your order with an employee who then does the shopping for you. Your groceries will be bagged and ready to greet you curbside. Quick and simple! Pickup is only available at the Sylvania location.

Monnette’s Market

4760 Glendale Ave., 419-382-6372

2003 N Reynolds Rd., 419-535-6309.

Monnette’s Market offers curbside pickup via phone orders. While both the Glendale and Reynolds location offers pickup, Glendale charges a $5 convenience fee. Reynolds does not.

Phoenix Earth Food Co-op

1447 Sylvania Ave., 419-476-3211. phoenixearthfoodco-op.com.

Vegans and Vegetarians delight! This health food store offers curbside pickup to satiate all your tempeh and tofu desires. For small orders, simply give the store a call. For longer orders, send an email to gm@phoenixearthfoodco-op.com.

Health Foods by Claudia

3904 Secor Rd., 419-474-2400. Healthfoodsbyclaudia.com.

Just because we are locked in our houses all day doesn’t mean we should stop eating somewhat healthy. Good thing we have the option for curbside pickup at Health Foods by Claudia. Just give the store a call to place your order.