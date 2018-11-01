Ventura’s Celebrates 34 Years of Margaritas and Fun

What do Italian mobsters and margaritas have in common? Well, we can’t imagine that mobsters dislike margaritas, but if you want to pinpoint a connection, look no further than Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant.

While the cantina is not affiliated with gangsters, the Bancroft Street building first opened in 1919 as a speakeasy called the Stork Nest. Once a place of illegal booze, gambling and “women easy virtue,” the building has transformed—with thanks to a couple decades and shifting owners—into one of Toledo’s favorite neighborhood hotspots in November, 1984.

Today, owners Al, Valerie and Todd run a tight ship, but maintain the spirit of fun and friendship (minus the illegality and firearms) but offer a considerably more welcoming environment. Here, everyone knows your name and you don’t owe anyone a favor. Just soak in the atmosphere, sip on the margaritas that Toledo City Paper readers have voted Toledo’s Best Margarita six years in a row in the Dining Guide, and enjoy Ventura’s award winning Mexican food, happy hour specials, and 17 lunch specials, available daily from 11am-3pm.

Look back at more than three decades of a non-stop fiesta on Thursday, November 15 as Ventura’s celebrates their 34th anniversary. Join in on the fun with drink specials, cocktail hour (11am-6pm), half-off select appetizers (3-6pm, Monday-Thursday), and more.

We aren’t suggesting that any of those old Italian mobsters will be present, but we will tell you this is an offer you shouldn’t refuse. It would be almost criminal to not join in on the fun.

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W Bancroft St

419-841-7523 | Venturasmexicanrestaurant.com



11am-1pm, Monday-Friday. 11am-midnight, Friday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.