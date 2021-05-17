Toledo’s New Art Mall: The Art on Market Shoppes offers variety of beauty

There is a lot to enjoy on a quiet Saturday morning on Market Street. The Toledo Farmers’ Market, brimming with fruit and vegetable stalls, homemade jams and honeys, fresh picked flowers, and local, handcrafted treasures; Warehouse District residents enjoying brunch on Souk Mediterranean Kitchen’s outdoor patio; Libbey Glass Outlet’s mainstay storefront signage; and the yellow rack of one of ToleGO’s many bike share hubs. The distinctly urban combination of fresh produce, fine dining, hometown artisanship, and innovative public transportation makes one wonder if they have found themselves in a much larger city.

Cue the open overhead door of the corner’s newest addition: The Art on Market Shoppes, which includes one anchor store (Toledo Lamp Company) and five 350-500 square foot studios for local artists and entrepreneurs to create and sell. Each space is as unique as the resident artists.

Toledo Lamp Company

Mitchell and Scott Antesky purchased the Toledo Lamp Company in 2020 and expect Art on Market Shoppes to be fully operational in May 2021. They transformed the old warehouse storage space into a showroom for eclectic, upcycled lamps that they describe as “Alice in Wonderland meets Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.” Their lamps, including repurposed toy dump trucks, gumball machines, fire extinguishers, blenders, and more, use designer Edison bulbs to add style and eccentricity to anyone’s living space. Check their website for product availability: toledolampcompany.com

Abstract Overspray

Studio 1 houses Michael Osborn of Abstract Overspray. He is a self-taught, multi-disciplined artist who started out in graffiti art and describes his work as “hyper-digital abstract-realism.” In addition to the pieces in his studio, he has murals in Marion, IN, Auburn Heights, MI, Boise, ID, and throughout the Toledo area. Check out his portfolio: abstractoverspray.com

JewelryJoint

Jeanette Price is an independent Paparazzi Accessories Consultant who sells her bling out of Studio 3. Her unique and affordable ($5 a pop) jewelry is 100% lead and nickel free, available for men, ladies, and little divas in training, and sure to make the perfect accessory for any occasion. For more information about her collection: facebook.com/jeanettes60

Art by Jim Zalewski

Artist Jim Zalewski can be found in Studio 4 under a cloud painted ceiling with his fine art paintings. Jim combines old and new techniques in his work. He is an outspoken local advocate for the importance of art in modern day economies. He fights against the exploitation of the creative class, so be sure to stop by the market and buy some of his (and the other artists’) work. facebook.com/jimzalewskiartist

Dope AF Studios

Studio 5 is home to Shai Bedsloe and Darius Simpson, managers of Dope AF studios. Together they bring street photography and abstract painting from graffiti culture in an eclectic collection of original artwork. Join them in studio to see what new experimental pieces they come up with next.

The Enchanted Mystics

The last studio, Studio 6, brings a spiritual presence to the Art on Market Shoppes. Mee Sanders and her team feature metaphysical elements, custom-made crystal jewelry, candles, and much more in their space. Stop by over the weekend to see everything they have to offer.

The Art on Market Shoppes

The Art on Market Shoppes are open Saturday 8-5 and Sunday 10-5. They are located at 201 South Erie Street, adjacent to and accessible from the Libbey Glass Outlet and via the Erie Street front entrance and, weather permitting, the overhead door of Toledo Lamp Company’s Market Street patio. The shops will also be open during the Night Markets in June through September and at other hours during certain downtown events.