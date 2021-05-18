NWO Ride of Silence on May 19: Virtual event remembers cyclists lost on Ohio roads

In 2020, a total of 20 individuals lost their lives due to cycling-related fatalities in Ohio. In memory of those riders who were killed or injured, the Northwest Ohio Ride of Silence will take place on Wednesday, May 19.

This will be the 12th year the Ride of Silence will be held in Toledo, with additional events being held in both Bowling Green and Findlay on the same date. As with last year’s event, the 2021 Ride of Silence will be a virtual event, witn a program live streamed on YouTube and Facebook, beginning at 6:45pm.

Participating riders are encouraged to take to the road on May 19 beginning at 7pm, either alone or with family on a route of their choice. Riders can take photos of themselves participating in the event and post it to social media (using the hashtag #RideofSilence2021) or on the official Ride of Silence Facebook page.

Individuals who cannot participate on May 19 are welcome to ride any time in the month of May they can in tribute.

More details on the event can be found online at wearetraffic.org/Ride-of-Silence or at rideofsilence.org. Participants can watch a recording of the livestream after the fact on the NW Ohio Ride of Silence event page.