Hail to the King! Toledo Rep looking for teens to get “All Shook Up” this August

Well bless-a my soul, what’s-a wrong with me? Nothing, actually, if your child is looking for a chance to perform this summer. The Toledo Repertoire Theatre will be holding auditions for a Teen Rep production the School Edition of the jukebox musical “All Shook Up.”

“All Shook Up” is a rock and roll musical based loosely on Shakespeare’s classic comedy “Twelfth Night,” infused with the music of the King himself, Elvis Presley. The show features classic Elvis tunes such as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and more.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16. The show is looking for 5 male and 5 female performers (including two African American females) between the ages of 14 and 19. Auditioners are requested to prepare 16 bars of an Elvis song to perform during their tryout.

The Teen Rep production of the show will be performed on August 5-8 at the Ottawa Park Amphitheatre. The first two days of performances will be live with an audience, while the shows on August 7 and 8 will be livestreamed.

Interested teen performers must schedule an audition in advance, and can do so by calling 419-243-9277, visiting toledorep.org or by signing up via this form.