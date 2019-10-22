The Future of Davis College

Talking with Diane Brunner, president of Davis College

In early September, Midwest Recovery Center announced its purchase of the property from Davis College, the 161-year old Toledo college. Since that announcement, Diane Brunner, Davis College President, has been fighting to correct a misperception that Davis College has closed. On the contrary, Davis College is still thriving. Currently, the school is still a tenant of the building but has plans to move in February 2020.

We recently caught up with Brunner to hear about the college, its future, and its special place in Toledo’s history.

What makes Davis College unique to Toledo?

Davis has served our community for 161 years. We are older than the University of Toledo. Students tell us that what they love about Davis College is that the faculty and staff care so much about their them and their learning.

How long have you been affiliated with Davis College?

I have been with Davis for 35 years. There is no place I’d rather be.

What drew you to Davis College?

It’s the people who work here and their commitment to quality and to the students. I’m so proud of what we do and how we do it.

Currently, Davis College is sharing the building with Midwest Recovery Center. What can you tell us about this relationship?

Midwest occupies half the building as does Davis College. We will have this arrangement through February 2020 when Davis College will be moving to a new location, still to be determined. This will be the College’s eighth location in its 161-year history.

What does the future look like for Davis College?

I always tell the faculty, staff and students, it is never boring! Learning is such a powerful experience and we enjoy helping each Davis student reach their potential. We try to make everything easy except the coursework because Toledo employers have a certain expectation of a Davis College graduate. As long as we continue to meet our mission of providing marketable skills to graduates, our future looks bright!

What’s something about Davis College that most people don’t know?

Davis College has the same accreditation and quality standards as major universities (Higher Learning Commission-HLC). This is rare for a small college like Davis. We have programs in business, medical, early childhood education, and real estate licensing. We have both in-class and online courses for the convenience of students.

Who are three Davis College alumni that every Toledoan should know?

Dr. Kadee Anstadt, Superintendent of Washington Local Schools, got her start at Davis College in Business Management.