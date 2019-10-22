Halloween Activities for Grown-ups in Toledo

Calling all ghouls and goblins: Get in touch with your dark side. Spooky season is here and Toledo’s Halloween spirit is evident with this onslaught of events.

Parties

Is there any party better than a Halloween party? Probably not. No seance required to party with the dead, witches, and vampires. Get your freak on, literally.

OT’s Halloween Extravaganza/Costume Party

9pm-12am. Friday, October 25

The Ottawa Tavern, 1815 Adams St., 419-725-5483. theottawatavern.com. $5/21 and up. $8/under 21.

Frankie’s: Halloween Havoc Costume Party

7:30pm-2am. Saturday, October 26

Frankie’s Inner City, 308 Main St., 419-724-8000. frankiestoledo.com. $7.

Sandpiper Costume Party

8-10pm. Saturday, October 26

Sandpiper Boat, 1 Jefferson Ave., 419-537-1212. sandpiperboat.com. $25.

Reset Halloween Costume Party

9:30pm-1am. Saturday, October 26

Reset, 27250 Crossroads Parkway, Rossford, 43460, 419-874-4555. resetarcade.com.

Bronze Boar: Human Juicebox’s Halloween Party

9pm-1am. Thursday, October 31

Bronze Boar, 20 S Huron St., 419-244-2627. bronzeboar.com.

Still Delaney’s Lounge

8pm-2am. Friday, November 1

Still Delaney’s Lounge, 309 W Alexis Rd., 419-476-2883. facebook.com/StillDelaneysLounge. No cover charge.

Tours, Crawls and more

You might be too old to trick-or-treat, but there are still plenty of fun ways to celebrate the holiday.

Ghosts of Providence

7-8pm. Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19.

“Northwest Ohio’s only ghost town” comes to life at Providence Metropark as a part of this creepy historical tour by lantern-light.

13801 S River Rd., Grand Rapids. 419-779-6052. metroparkstoledo.com. $7.

Haunting History Tours

6:30-8:30pm, Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26.

Creepy doctors, undertakers and the Pony Express are all central parts of this creepy tour of Wauseon, with the unsettling history of Fulton County on this five-stop trip.

225 Depot St., Wauseon. (419) 337-7922. museumoffultoncounty.org $10

TASA Halloween PubCrawl

6pm-1am. Saturday, October 26

Focus your energy on creating the perfect costume and let TASA handle the rest. Just hop on the bus and stop by Backyard, Jamos, Bier Stube, Vida Cantina, Cock n’ Bull, and Tin Can. No planning, or driving, required.

Search “TASA Halloween PubCrawl” on Facebook. $25.

Halloween Winery Tour

5-9pm. Thursday, October 31

Too old to trick-or-treat, too young at heart to stay home? Then a Winery Tour is perfect for you. Donn your favorite costume and spend the night visiting American Winery and Leisure Time Winery with transportation aboard a Team Johnson trolley.

419-388-5800. Search “Halloween Winery Tour” on Facebook. $25.

Lake Eerie Fearfest at Ghostly Manor

8pm-midnight, Fridays and Saturdays. 8-10pm, Sundays. Through October 31.

One of the highest-rated haunted attractions in the country, Ghostly Manor’s Fearfest features five different themed areas to scare the pants off the most hardened haunted house attendee.

Ghostly Manor, 3319 Milan Rd, Sandusky. 419-626-4467. lakeeeriefearfest.com. $25.

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

6pm-midnight, Fridays. 11am-midnight, Saturdays. 11-8pm, Sundays. Through October 27.

The classic amusement park you love with a few extra pumpkins and tombstones. The creeps come out at night in a variety of mazes and scare zones.

Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky. 419-627-2350. cedarpoint.com. $45.

Panic in the Pines

8-10pm. Saturday, October 19 & 26.

Ah, a hayride. A classic fall activity. But beware of zombies and crazed psych patients.

Country Lane Tree Farm, 3525 N Bolander Rd., Genoa. 419-461-1298. panicinthepines.com. $20.

ScreamAcres

6-10pm, Fridays. 2-10pm, Saturdays. 2-9pm, Sundays. Through October 27.

A variety of creepy options await at ScreamAcres in Napoleon, from their haunted cornfield to the PanDEMONium Project.

0064 Co Rd 16, Napoleon. 419-599-1570. Screamacres.com $20.

Haunted Hydro

7-11:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays. 7-10:30pm Sundays. Through November 2.

For three decades, Crazy Bob and his menagerie of misfits have been spooking the pants off guests. Come and celebrate the 30th anniversary at Fremont’s trademark Dark Attraction Park!

1333 Tiffin St., Fremont. 419-307-6985. thehauntedhydro.com $20.

Field of Fear

7:30-10:30. Fridays and Saturdays. Through November 2.

In addition to a terrifying corn maze, Field of Fear also offers a variety of Escape Trailers for guests.

3001 South Crissy Rd, Monclova. 419-206-9650. fieldoffear.com. $20.

Purgatory: House of Unrested Souls

8-midnight. Fridays and Saturdays, October 18-26.

Join the spooking experts at Fear Factory Outdoor Haunted Trail for Purgatory. If you’re looking for scares, don’t worry — the scares will find you.

Fear Factory, 12630 County Rd, Findlay. Search “Purgatory” on Facebook. $12.

Backyard BBQ & Booze: Pups on the Patio Halloween Edition

1-4pm. Sunday, October 20.

Everyone wants to claim they have the cutest dog on the block. Here’s your chance to prove it by entering your pup in Backyard BBQ’s dog costume contest.

Backyard BBQ & Booze, 2600 W Sylvania Ave., 419-475-2515. backyardbbqtoledo.com. $10 suggested donation.

Witches’ Walk

5-10:30pm. Wednesday, October 23.

Grab your broomsticks and pointed hats! The ninth annual Witches’ Walk will allow attendees to shop, play, laugh and enjoy in full costume, with all proceeds benefiting Sandusky charity OHgo.

Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. 419.626.1950. witcheswalk.com $15 advance, $20 day-of.

Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp

10am-3pm. Saturday, October 26

At the end of the Halloween season, the Toledo Zoo disposes of the tons of pumpkins on display in a natural way — giving them to the animals. Stop on by and see the animals crush, eat and play with the big fruits!

Toledo Zoo, 2700 Broadway. 419-385-4040. toledozoo.org. Free with zoo admission.

OctoBEERfest

7:30-11pm. Saturday, October 26

Cozy up with local craft beers and spirits in Hood Park for the second annual OctoBEERfest featuring live music and, of course, a costume contest.

Downtown Perrysburg, Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, 43551. Search “OctoBEERfest” on Facebook. $15.

Boo Bash at the Bay

Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27

Come on out for the last big party at Put-in-Bay for 2019! Wear a costume for a chance to win a cash prize.

Put-in-Bay, Ottawa County. 888-742-7829. visitputinbay.org

Drag Queen Halloween Brunch

11am-1pm. Sunday, October 27.

October isn’t just spooky season; it’s also LGBT History Month. Celebrate both with Drag Queen Hershea Chocolatae at this Halloween brunch. Award for best costume.

The University of Toledo Alumni Association, 4510 Dorr Street. 800-235-6766. toledoalumni.org. $25.

Halloween Spooktacular at The Valentine Theatre

3-5pm. Sunday, October 27

We can’t promise there will be no phantoms at the opera during the Valentine Theatre’s annual Halloween Spooktacular, but we can promise it’ll be a fun time. Enjoy an afternoon of spooky classics and a costume parade.

The Valentine Theatre, 410 N Superior St. 419-246-8000. toledosymphony.com. $25 for adults, $10 for children.

Kathy Najimy & Hocus Pocus Screening

6pm. Sunday, October 27.

It wouldn’t be Halloween without watching Hocus Pocus once or twice (or 10 times). Take it up a notch this year by viewing a screening with one third of the Sanderson sisters, Kathy Najimy. Q&A session at 6pm, followed by the screening.

Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-381-8851. stranahantheater.com. $27-104.

Ohio’s Haunted History

6:30-9:30pm. Tuesday, October 29.

Ever been curious about the myriad of ghost stories in the Bowling Green area? Come and listen to experienced storytellers weave yarns about the spirits that haunt the graveyards and abandoned buildings of Wood County.

Wood County District Public Library, 251 N Main St., Bowling Green. (419) 352-5104. Wcdpl.org. Free

Active

If being spooked doesn’t get your blood pumping and heart racing, these active Halloween themed events surely will. Plus all this physical exercise just means you can eat more candy, right?

Red Line Circuit Training: Beauty Beast Fitness Halloween Costume Party

7-9pm. Friday, October 25.

Okay, so working out while dressed like a pirate might not make it any easier, but it’s sure to make it more fun. Winning the costume contest will add more endorphins.

Red Line Circuit Training, 305 Morris St., 419-262-1552. redlinecircuittraining.com. $20.

Toledo Metroparks Spooky Climb

6-7:30pm. Sunday, October 26.

Have a howling good time with the Toledo Metroparks during this spooky-tree climbing opportunity. Climbing-friendly costumes encouraged, bonus points if you dress like an arboreal critter!

Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Botanical Dr., 419-407-9810. Metroparkstoledo.com. $25, must register in advance.

Routines: Halloween Twerk-Out

7-8:30pm. Monday, October 28.

Costumes are encouraged while you dance it out at this spooky-themed fitness party. Who knew exercise could be fun?

Routines, 2121 S. Reynolds Rd., 419-215-1521. routines.online. $5.

Garrison Ghost Walk

7pm, tours every 15 minutes until 8:30. Fridays & Saturdays October 18-19, 25-26.

Nothing haunts you like a place with as much history as Fort Meigs. Spend the evening hearing creepy tales from the past, sure to send chills up your spine.

Fort Meigs, 29100 W River Rd., Perrysburg, 43551. 419-251-9622. fortmeigs.org. $10.