Thanksgiving Movies: What to watch on Turkey Day

You’ve finished the meal, you’ve watched some football, now you’re ready to curl up on the couch and enjoy a festive seasonal movie. But which one, and where can you find them? Here are a few Thanksgiving-fitting films for you to dig into.

Addams Family Values – The Addams children put on a Thanksgiving pageant for the ages in this sequel. Stream on CBS All Access.

The Big Lebowski – Celebrate Thankie-sgiving with a viewing of the classic Coen Brothers bowling comedy. Available for rent on demand.

The Blind Side – Michael Oher doesn’t feel quite at home with the Tuohy family until a touching Thanksgiving dinner. Available for rent on demand.

Friendsgiving – Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings and more star in this new raunchy comedy about a group of friends hosting an unorthodox Thanksgiving dinner. Available for rent on demand.

Funny People – An ailing stand-up comedian played by Adam Sandler tries to make friends with a young comic played by Seth Rogan, and accepts his invitation to Thanksgiving dinner. Stream on Starz or DirecTV.

Home for the Holidays – Holly Hunter stars in this family comedy about getting together with a particularly dysfunctional family. Directed by Jodie Foster. Stream on Starz or DirecTV.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles – Steve Martin and John Candy make an iconic comedy pair in this story of trying to get home for Thanksgiving. Stream on FUBOtv or Tubi (free with ads).

Scent of a Woman – A student played by Chris O’Donnell watches over a blind veteran played by Al Pacino over Thanksgiving break, and ends up on the trip of his life. Stream on Peacock (free with ads).