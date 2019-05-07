TOLEDO CITY PODCAST: Fighting for Pay Equity with Nick Komives

Quasi-controversial member of Toledo City Council Nick Komives joins the Toledo City Podcast to talk about his proposed Pay Equity Act that would level the employment playing field by, in part, barring employers from inquiring about job candidates’ salary histories.

Listen as Toledo City Paper Assignment Editor Athena Cocoves parses the distinction between the pay gap and earnings gap and Nick espouses the virtues of municipality home rule.

This episode’s music is “Show Me The Way” by Vendredi, Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0