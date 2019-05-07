Celebrate World Refugee Day with US Together Toledo, a nonprofit organization that has assisted more than 250 refugees in the Toledo area. The organization has started a GoFundMe account to help make World Refugee Day a success. The event includes food, live entertainment, storytelling, and community-building with people from all over the world. This is your chance to give back and enjoy a day of fun and delicious international cuisine! Whatever funds exceed the cost of the event will go to US Together services like adult education, language learning, and daycare services.

The event takes place on Thursday, June 20 at Wildwood Metropark, 5100 Central Ave. 419-469-2529.

Donate and learn more by visiting gofundme.com/funding-for-world-refugee-day-events