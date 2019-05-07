My Slice of the 419: Title It & Top It Contest with Gino’s Pizza

Are you as original as Gino’s? Compete by designing a pizza that reflects your slice of the 419!

Official Rules

No changes can by made to the Original Gino’s crust or sauce recipes Can name the pizza anything, does not have to be a “localized name” You list the toppings & create the “name” of your pizza No age limit Can enter multiple times/multiple pizzas

1st Place Winner – Gets a 4-pack of Cedar Point tickets, winning pizza recognition on the menu, free pizza once a month for 1 year, My slice of the 419 “Original Gino’s” t-shirt

2nd Place Winner – Gets a 2-pack of Cedar Point tickets, free pizza once a month for 6 months, Original Gino’s t-shirt

3rd Place Winner – Gets a 2-pack of Cedar Point tickets, free pizza once a month for 3 months, Original Gino’s t-shirt

Please review the rules and provide your email to enter!