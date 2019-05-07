My Slice of the 419: Title It & Top It Contest with Gino’s Pizza

Are you as original as Gino’s? Compete by designing a pizza that reflects your slice of the 419!
Official Rules
- No changes can by made to the Original Gino’s crust or sauce recipes
- Can name the pizza anything, does not have to be a “localized name”
- You list the toppings & create the “name” of your pizza
- No age limit
- Can enter multiple times/multiple pizzas
1st Place Winner – Gets a 4-pack of Cedar Point tickets, winning pizza recognition on the menu, free pizza once a month for 1 year, My slice of the 419 “Original Gino’s” t-shirt
2nd Place Winner – Gets a 2-pack of Cedar Point tickets, free pizza once a month for 6 months, Original Gino’s t-shirt
3rd Place Winner – Gets a 2-pack of Cedar Point tickets, free pizza once a month for 3 months, Original Gino’s t-shirt
Please review the rules and provide your email to enter!