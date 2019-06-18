Where Party Like A Patriot on July 4th Weekend in Toledo

Sure, you can fire up the grill at home to celebrate the 4th of July weekend, but there are plenty of Independence Day celebrations going on around town to keep you partying like a patriot.
Friday, June 28
Fourth in the 419
Participate in a week jam-packed with 4th of July festivities. Choose from the beloved post-game fireworks shows at Fifth Third Field and an afterparty in Hensville, or head to Promenade for live music! Prices and times vary. Friday, June 28-Thursday, July 4. Fourthinthe419.com
Saturday, June 29
Rock the River
Hang on to your food and drink and watch out for boats zipping by at 120mph. World-class F1 powerboat racers will surely amaze you in their second stop of the six-series NGK Spark Plugs F1 Powerboat Championship. 10am-8pm. Saturday, June 29. Promenade Park, 400 Water St. fourthinthe419.com Free
Fireworks:
Springfield Township Freedom Celebration
5-10pm | Fireworks at dusk
Springfield Township Hall | 7617 Angola Rd., Holland
Free.
Swanton Fireworks Fest
6-10:30pm | Fireworks at dusk
Swanton High School | 601 N. Main St., Swanton
Free.
Wednesday, July 3
Pre-4th of July Night Ride!
Prep for all the barbequed food and red, white, and blue cocktails you’ll consume on the 4th, with an 8-mile bike ride throughout Downtown Toledo. 8-10pm. Toledo Bikes, 1114 Washington St. 419-386-6090. Facebook event. Free
3rd of July Party at The Attic: DJs, Fireworks & Beer!
Stock up on holiday specials and enjoy your night dancing to live music. Fireworks start at 11:30pm. 8pm-2am. Wednesday, July 3. The Attic on Adams, 1701 Adams St. 419-243-5350. Facebook event. Free
Fireworks:
Bowling Green Community Fireworks
Patriotic concert at 8pm | Fireworks at dusk
BGSU Intramural Field | Stadium Dr., BGSU Campus, Bowling Green
Free.
Findlay Independence Celebration
4-11pm | Fireworks at 10pm
Hancock County Fairgrounds | 1017 E. Sandusky St., Findlay
Free.
Fireworks at Biddle Park
9-11pm | Fireworks at dusk
Dorothy B. Biddle Park | Biddle Park Dr., Wauseon
Free.
Perrysburg/Maumee Independence Day Picnic & Fireworks
Picnic 5-9pm | Fireworks blast off at 10pm
Ft. Meigs | 291000 W River Rd, Perrysburg
Free.
Sylvania’s Star Spangled Celebration
6pm-midnight | Fireworks at 10pm
Centennial Terrace | 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania
Parking and admission prices vary.
Thursday, July 4
Toledo’s Day in the Sun Celebration
Commemorate the 100th anniversary of the historic Jess Willard vs. Jack Dempsey fight that took place on July 4, 1919, with a family-friendly day-long event. 11am-7pm. Detwiler Park, 4001 N. Summit St., 419-936-2020. toledo.oh.gov. Free
Fourth of July at Toledo Spirits
Enjoy the drink and food specials on the 4th. Don’t miss the fireworks at dusk! 9-12am. Thursday, July 4. Toledo Spirits, 1301 N Summit St. 419-662-9521. Facebook event.
4th of July Celebration at Casino
Watch the downtown fireworks show with a great view. 9:45pm. Thursday, July 4. Hollywood Casino, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5200. Facebook event. Free
Fourth of July in The Heights
Celebrate the 4th on a rooftop! Enjoy festive margaritas and sliders, accompanied by funk singer, Carmen Miller. 21+ only. 4pm-2am. Thursday, July 4. The Heights, 444 N Summit St. 419-243-7565. Facebook event. Free
4th in the 419 at Middlegrounds
Toast some marshmallows and grab a sleeping bag to watch the fireworks show and enjoy the great outdoors. $50 for a family of six. 3pm-9am. Thursday, July 4. Middlegrounds Metropark, 111 Ottawa St. 419-407-9700. Facebook event.
2nd Annual Red, White, & Boogie Night 2 w/ Subterranean
Revel in the holiday by getting out on the dance floor! 8pm-1am. Thursday, July 4. Bronze Boar, 20 S Huron St. 419-244-2627. Facebook event. Free
Fourth in the 419: Viewing Parties
Watch the vibrant firework show from a ballpark seat at the Fifth Third Field. Grab food in the park and enjoy live music from Dave Carpenter all night! 6-10pm. Thursday, July 4. Hensville, 406 Washington St. 419-725-4367. Facebook event. Free
Fireworks:
Red, White and Kaboom 2019
4-11pm | Fireworks at 10pm
Downtown Toledo, Maumee River
Parking prices vary. Free admission.
Put-in-Bay 4th of July Celebration
Noon-midnight | Fireworks at 10pm
Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial | 93 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Parking and admission prices vary.
Light Up the Point
July 4-6, 10am-midnight | Fireworks at dusk
Cedar Point | 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky
Parking and admission pricing varies.
Friday, July 5
Red White & Brew Art Walk
July 4th may be over, but the festivities don’t stop! Stroll through downtown Sylvania and shop at unique boutiques and grab dinner at local restaurants. 5-9pm. Friday, July 5. Red Bird Arts District Downtown Sylvania. 419-360-1212. Facebook event. Free
Fireworks:
Founder’s Day 2019
6-10:30pm | Fireworks at 10pm
Whitehouse Village Hall | 6925 Providence St., Whitehouse
Free.
Saturday, July 6
City of Oregon Boomfest 2019
Stay busy all day with the family participating in activities like a powerlifting competition, a car show, putt-putt, bounce houses, face-painting, and horse and carriage rides. Grab a drink and grub and see the fireworks show and three live bands as the sun goes down. 12pm-midnight. Saturday, July 6. Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman St., Oregon. Facebook event. Free