Where Party Like A Patriot on July 4th Weekend in Toledo

Sure, you can fire up the grill at home to celebrate the 4th of July weekend, but there are plenty of Independence Day celebrations going on around town to keep you partying like a patriot.

Friday, June 28

Fourth in the 419

Participate in a week jam-packed with 4th of July festivities. Choose from the beloved post-game fireworks shows at Fifth Third Field and an afterparty in Hensville, or head to Promenade for live music! Prices and times vary. Friday, June 28-Thursday, July 4. Fourthinthe419.com

Saturday, June 29

Rock the River

Hang on to your food and drink and watch out for boats zipping by at 120mph. World-class F1 powerboat racers will surely amaze you in their second stop of the six-series NGK Spark Plugs F1 Powerboat Championship. 10am-8pm. Saturday, June 29. Promenade Park, 400 Water St. fourthinthe419.com Free

Fireworks:

Springfield Township Freedom Celebration

5-10pm | Fireworks at dusk

Springfield Township Hall | 7617 Angola Rd., Holland

Free.

Swanton Fireworks Fest

6-10:30pm | Fireworks at dusk

Swanton High School | 601 N. Main St., Swanton

Free.

Wednesday, July 3

Pre-4th of July Night Ride!

Prep for all the barbequed food and red, white, and blue cocktails you’ll consume on the 4th, with an 8-mile bike ride throughout Downtown Toledo. 8-10pm. Toledo Bikes, 1114 Washington St. 419-386-6090. Facebook event. Free

3rd of July Party at The Attic: DJs, Fireworks & Beer!

Stock up on holiday specials and enjoy your night dancing to live music. Fireworks start at 11:30pm. 8pm-2am. Wednesday, July 3. The Attic on Adams, 1701 Adams St. 419-243-5350. Facebook event. Free

Fireworks:

Bowling Green Community Fireworks

Patriotic concert at 8pm | Fireworks at dusk

BGSU Intramural Field | Stadium Dr., BGSU Campus, Bowling Green

Free.

Findlay Independence Celebration

4-11pm | Fireworks at 10pm

Hancock County Fairgrounds | 1017 E. Sandusky St., Findlay

Free.

Fireworks at Biddle Park

9-11pm | Fireworks at dusk

Dorothy B. Biddle Park | Biddle Park Dr., Wauseon

Free.

Perrysburg/Maumee Independence Day Picnic & Fireworks

Picnic 5-9pm | Fireworks blast off at 10pm

Ft. Meigs | 291000 W River Rd, Perrysburg

Free.

Sylvania’s Star Spangled Celebration

6pm-midnight | Fireworks at 10pm

Centennial Terrace | 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania

Parking and admission prices vary.

Thursday, July 4

Toledo’s Day in the Sun Celebration

Commemorate the 100th anniversary of the historic Jess Willard vs. Jack Dempsey fight that took place on July 4, 1919, with a family-friendly day-long event. 11am-7pm. Detwiler Park, 4001 N. Summit St., 419-936-2020. toledo.oh.gov. Free

Fourth of July at Toledo Spirits

Enjoy the drink and food specials on the 4th. Don’t miss the fireworks at dusk! 9-12am. Thursday, July 4. Toledo Spirits, 1301 N Summit St. 419-662-9521. Facebook event.

4th of July Celebration at Casino

Watch the downtown fireworks show with a great view. 9:45pm. Thursday, July 4. Hollywood Casino, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5200. Facebook event. Free

Fourth of July in The Heights

Celebrate the 4th on a rooftop! Enjoy festive margaritas and sliders, accompanied by funk singer, Carmen Miller. 21+ only. 4pm-2am. Thursday, July 4. The Heights, 444 N Summit St. 419-243-7565. Facebook event. Free

4th in the 419 at Middlegrounds

Toast some marshmallows and grab a sleeping bag to watch the fireworks show and enjoy the great outdoors. $50 for a family of six. 3pm-9am. Thursday, July 4. Middlegrounds Metropark, 111 Ottawa St. 419-407-9700. Facebook event.

2nd Annual Red, White, & Boogie Night 2 w/ Subterranean

Revel in the holiday by getting out on the dance floor! 8pm-1am. Thursday, July 4. Bronze Boar, 20 S Huron St. 419-244-2627. Facebook event. Free

Fourth in the 419: Viewing Parties

Watch the vibrant firework show from a ballpark seat at the Fifth Third Field. Grab food in the park and enjoy live music from Dave Carpenter all night! 6-10pm. Thursday, July 4. Hensville, 406 Washington St. 419-725-4367. Facebook event. Free

Fireworks:

Red, White and Kaboom 2019

4-11pm | Fireworks at 10pm

Downtown Toledo, Maumee River

Parking prices vary. Free admission.

Put-in-Bay 4th of July Celebration

Noon-midnight | Fireworks at 10pm

Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial | 93 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Parking and admission prices vary.

Light Up the Point

July 4-6, 10am-midnight | Fireworks at dusk

Cedar Point | 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky

Parking and admission pricing varies.

Friday, July 5

Red White & Brew Art Walk

July 4th may be over, but the festivities don’t stop! Stroll through downtown Sylvania and shop at unique boutiques and grab dinner at local restaurants. 5-9pm. Friday, July 5. Red Bird Arts District Downtown Sylvania. 419-360-1212. Facebook event. Free

Fireworks:



Founder’s Day 2019

6-10:30pm | Fireworks at 10pm

Whitehouse Village Hall | 6925 Providence St., Whitehouse

Free.

Saturday, July 6

City of Oregon Boomfest 2019

Stay busy all day with the family participating in activities like a powerlifting competition, a car show, putt-putt, bounce houses, face-painting, and horse and carriage rides. Grab a drink and grub and see the fireworks show and three live bands as the sun goes down. 12pm-midnight. Saturday, July 6. Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman St., Oregon. Facebook event. Free