Platinum rock band Hinder is headlining the Lucky 7 Tour with Saving Abel, American Sin, The Adarna, Renegade Angel and Seven Past Sunset. Having sold over 3.8 million albums, Hinder has major crossover appeal for fans of all genres. Don’t miss this epic show!

$18-$40. Doors at 6pm. 7pm-2am. Tuesday, June 25.

Civic Music Hall, 135 S. Byrne Rd. 419-724-8000. etix.com