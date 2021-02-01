Have a HeART on Valentine’s Day

What is The Sound of Chocolate? Well, other than “yum.” A virtual Valentine’s Day event held by the HeART Gallery aims to find out. The Sound of Chocolate will see viewers order a box of sweet treats to eat while listening to a variety of musical selections. Using an included scorecard, participants will rate how sweet or bitter each chocolate is, and how those opinions may be influenced by the music being played. The BGSU Guitar Trio and soloist Michael Brown will supply the tunes. $30 for the box of chocolate, available for pickup at St. Paul’s parking lot on February 14 from 11:30-1:30pm Live stream begins same day at 4pm. heartgalleryandstudios.com