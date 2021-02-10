Ode to the ZIP Code 2021!

Want to write an ode to your ZIP code?

For the sixth year in a row, Adams Street Publishing has teamed up with The Fair Housing Center, The Arts Commission and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for the Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest.

Toledo-area residents can enter this free poetry competition by submitting a poem based on their ZIP code.

Each entry should be a five-line, acrostic, haiku-like poem, where the number of words in each line is dictated by the corresponding digit in your ZIP code. (For examples, see the winning poems from our 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 contests.)

This year, there are three age categories: two youth categories (ages 11 and younger, and ages 12-17) and one adult (ages 18+) category.

Top entries will be featured in the Toledo City Paper and Toledo Area Parent and the authors will be featured in a special virtual event in April. Winners selected from adult and youth categories will receive cash prizes.

Submissions run Wednesday, February 10 through Wednesday, February 24

Rules: