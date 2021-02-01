THS, and animals, need help as temperatures fall

The Toledo Humane Society is asking for your help to keep outdoor animals safe as it gets colder. With a limited number of cruelty officers on staff and temperatures expected to reach well below zero, THS requests anyone who sees an animal in desperate need of help to call their cruelty hotline at 419-891-9777, or file a report at ToledoHumane.org. With the volume of calls expected to be high, individuals can also call their local police department’s non-emergency line if necessary. In addition, the Humane Society is also looking for large dog crates, either purchased new or donated. Any crates can be dropped off at the shelter at 827 Illinois Ave., Maumee.