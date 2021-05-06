Start Your Engines! Toledo Speedway gears up for another year of racing and family fun

Are you and the family looking for some fast and exhilarating entertainment this summer? Following a year that was plagued with cancelations and uncertainty, the Toledo Speedway is set to kick off the 2021 season with a couple of race-filled afternoons. This month, the north Toledo track will be welcoming The ARCA R & M Recycling Late Model Sportsman, The Vault ARCA Factory Stocks, a Boat Figure 8 race, and the headliner, the Central Avenue Truck Parts School Bus Figure 8 race.

If you’re wondering what a figure eight race is – it’s exactly how the name describes it; a race track shaped like a number eight with two intersections, increasing the risk of collision. Seven drivers are expected to participate in the school bus race, including former NASCAR winner, Ken Shrader. Ken was planning on celebrating his 65th birthday last season at Toledo Speedway but due to COVID-19 cancelations, he will now showcase his talents this year. “He has always been a crowd favorite at Toledo when he ran the ARCA Menards Series race,” says Scott Shultz, general manager of the Toledo Speedway.

You can catch the first four races on Sunday, May 16. The gates open at 11:45 a.m., practice begins at noon, and the show begins at 2 p.m. If you can’t make it to the track on May 16, the annual Herr’s Potato Chips 200 of the ARCA Menards Series returns to the Toledo Speedway on Saturday, May 22. Gates to that race will open at 3 p.m. and practice also starts at 3 p.m. The races begin shortly after at 5 p.m.

COVID Guidelines

Those interested in attending races this year must be wearing a mask upon entry to the track and in any common areas such as concession stands, souvenir stands, and restrooms. Social distancing and washing your hands are other protocols that will also be in effect all season long so long as the pandemic continues. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, only a limited amount of tickets will be sold to each race.

So How Do I Get Tickets?

You can purchase your tickets online at http://www.toledospeedway.com or by calling the track office at 419-727-1100. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $5 for children ages six through 12, and children under six-years-old get in for free. Online tickets are $1 more per ticket and all tickets are priced for general admission only. Any remaining tickets not sold online will be sold on race day at the track on a walk-up and first come, first serve basis.

“These are great days of family fun and entertainment. Parking is free and there are good concessions at reasonable prices… it’s time for all of us to get outside and relax and enjoy the races!” says Scott. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we get ready to open for 2021. Please be kind and courteous to one another and enjoy being outside and back at Toledo Speedway again!” he adds.

If you would like to learn more about future races at the Toledo Speedway, please visit the Toledo Speedway calendar by clicking here.