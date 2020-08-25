Discover a bounty of art and music at the 4th annual Sacred Harvest

The Poe Road Sanctuary in Grand Rapids will showcase great local music with FROGtown GlassROOTs & Waxtastic’s 2020 Sacred Harvest Music and Arts Festival on Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12.

For the past three years, Sacred Harvest’s two-day festival has hosted some of the best musicians, from Northwest Ohio and around the midwest.

This year is no exception, with artists like Jojo Stella, The Funk Factory, Lone Wolf Hippies, Conscious Pilot, Biomassive, and more already announced.

Pre-sale tickets: $40. At the gate: $60. Saturday only at the gate: $40. 24401 Poe Rd., Grand Rapids. RSVP on Facebook.