BYO Axe to the Griffin Hines Farm for a rockin’ weekly party

Griffin Hines Farm hosts a rocking, weekly party and if you want to take the stage yourself, you can. Every Tuesday, the Hen-House Band, led by Toledo rock mainstay Chris Shutters, hosts an open jam party at the Farm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own instruments and show what they can do on stage.

The Farm provides the sound system, amps, drums and more— just bring yourself and your axe of choice.

Tuesday is also Ladies’ Night, featuring half-price drinks until 8, so you’re sure to have an enthusiastic audience.

6-9pm. Tuesdays. 3950 S Berkey Southern Rd, Swanton. 419-320-0216. griffinhinesfarm.com FREE