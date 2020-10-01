Clicks for Conservation: Lucas SWCD hosts first Virtual Conservation Week

The Lucas County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will hold its first Virtual Conservation Week at the end of October.

Events will begin on October 25 and climax on October 31 with the announcement of the winning entries of the SWCD’s “‘Fall’ in Love with Lucas County” photo contest. Winners will receive a gift card for one item from the Lucas County SWCD shop.

Entries in the photo contest will be accepted through October 20. To participate, visit lucasswcd.org/photo.

The week will also see numerous short videos shared on the group’s Facebook page (at facebook.com/LucasSWCD) and website (lucasswcd.org/VCW). The videos will cover subjects such as composting and yard care, as well as a “virtual farm tour” across Lucas County. The week will also include activities for young conservationists and a virtual Geocaching game.

The Virtual Conservation Week will be held from Sunday, October 25 through Saturday, October 31. For more details. Visit lucasswcd.org.