City Talks – Walt Churchill, Owner Churchill’s Markets

In City Talks #10, Walt Churchill, the legendarily gregarious owner of Walt Churchill’s Markets in Maumee and Perrysburg, weighs the similarities between eating cold soup during quarantine to tepid combat ration meals during the Korean war.

Tune out the “Breaking News” for boots-on-the-ground commentary from Toledo-area business owners, service providers and government officials braving our current climate of uncertainty. As a new audio series, City Talks provides a brief local take on our situation, as well as advice and ideas for how to spend the new downtime we’ll inevitably have to spend somehow.

