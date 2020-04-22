City Talks #11 – US Senator Sherrod Brown

In City Talks #11, Senior Ohio US Senator Sherrod Brown talks local media, what the odds are his name appears as a VP candidate this November and Netflix’s Unorthodox.

Tune out the “Breaking News” for boots-on-the-ground commentary from Toledo-area business owners, service providers and government officials braving our current climate of uncertainty. As a new audio series, City Talks provides a brief local take on our situation, as well as advice and ideas for how to spend the new downtime we’ll inevitably have to spend somehow.

Want to be interviewed or know someone who would? Pass us names and contact info at editsubmissions@adamsstreetpublishing.com