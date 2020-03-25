City Talks – Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Myron Duhart

In City Talks #8, Lucas County Common Please Court Judge Myron Duhart – who’s also currently running for Judge Of Ohio’s Sixth District Court of Appeals – talks about adapting his campaign to the current climate of physical distance.

Tune out the “Breaking News” for boots-on-the-ground commentary from Toledo-area business owners, service providers and government officials braving our current climate of uncertainty. As a new audio series, City Talks provides a brief local take on our situation, as well as advice and ideas for how to spend the new downtime we’ll inevitably have to spend somehow.

We’ll keep posting; you just keep listening. Want to be interviewed or know someone who would? Pass us names and contact info at editsubmissions@adamsstreetpublishing.com