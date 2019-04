May 11th is Cedar Points’ opening day, a must-visit park for roller coaster enthusiasts. With 18 coasters ranging in scariness, from the Woodstock Express (for kids) to the mild excitement of the Iron Dragon to the most terrifying 205-foot-high Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point has coaster fun for the whole family.

Daily admission tickets start at $49.99

1 Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky.

419-627-2350 | Cedarpoint.com