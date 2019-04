Head to The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor to hear indie San Francisco rock group Deerhoof’s experimental noise punk sound. Since 1994, their punk-meets-pop quirky sound often turns toward the unexpected.

$15 in advance | $18 day of | 8pm-1am | Tuesday, April 23

The Blind Pig A2, 208 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor, MI.

734-996-8555 | ticketweb.com