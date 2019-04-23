Take the next step

Looking to take your acting skills to the next level? The Next Steps in Acting Rep. Ed. Course is best for actors with some previous experience. Instructor Fran Martone is an actor and director with experience in film, television, and theater. The class is limited to ten students, so make sure to go online and register today. $150 for the six-week course. Every Saturday from April 27 to June 1. Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 10th St. 419-243-9277. toledorep.org/reped.html