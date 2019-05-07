Desure opening for Dwight Yoakam

Singer-songwriter Desure brings his powerhouse voice and acoustic sets to open for Dwight Yoakam at Centennial Terrace this month. With easygoing country tunes like “Kick Rocks” and heartfelt throwbacks like “Sailing Nights,” it’s no wonder that the former Midland tour manager’s repertoire was described by Rolling Stone as “a panoramic slice of folk rock with just enough twang.” Purchase your tickets to see hear a lineup of Desure’s most popular tunes followed by country music star Dwight Yoakam. It’s a pairing that fans of folk, country, and bluegrass won’t want to miss.

$32.50-$58. Doors open at 6:30pm. Friday, May 31. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. 419-381-8851. etix.com