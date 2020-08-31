Do Good and Declutter: 6 Toledo Nonprofits that Want Your Used Items

Now that working from home is the new normal for many of us, it’s become difficult to ignore all the clutter we’ve allowed to accumulate. Luckily, several nonprofit organizations in Toledo will take your gently used items and use the proceeds for a good cause. Hey, there’s nothing like doing a good deed while creating space that Marie Kondo would be proud of. We omitted multiple Goodwill and Salvation Army locations to shine a light on some lesser known options.

Church Women United Thrift Shop

631 S. Crissey Rd., Holland

419-865-2300

9:30am-4:30pm, Tuesday-Friday

9:30am-3pm, Saturday

Church Women United has received so many donations during COVID-19 that they are only accepting furniture until October 1, 2020 when they will go back to accepting all gently used items. They occasionally do pick-ups, but would prefer if you brought donations to the store during their business hours.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

1310 Conant St., Maumee

419-382-1658

10am-5pm, Tuesday-Saturday

myhabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity specializes in furniture, hardware, building materials and appliances. Your donations have to be in a condition that the staff can sanitize them and then immediately place them on the sales floor. Their website has a comprehensive list of what they will and will not accept.

Along with drop-offs during store hours, Habitat will schedule pick-ups of donations. Due to COVID-19, however, they will not go inside your home, so you have to bring the items outside prior to pickup. For drop-offs, the staff does ask that you bring items to the store well before they close.

Helping Hands of St. Louis

443 6th St. near Starr Ave.

419-691-0613

Drop off 9am-3pm, Monday-Friday

catholiccharitiesnwo.org/helping-hands-of-st-louis

Helping Hands accepts clothing and household items in the bin outside their facility. They only do pick-ups for large food donations, which is their primary need right now.

The Humane Society ReTail Shop

2036 S. Byrne Rd.

419-214-0151

Noon-5pm, Tuesday-Saturday

toledohumane.org

Though the ReTail Shop does not accept clothing, they do take almost all other kinds of donations that are in good condition. You can drop off items at the back of the store during their regular hours. Ring the bell and staff will arrive to help. For larger items, you have the option to schedule a pick-up.

Nine Lives Resale Shop

4315 Heatherdowns Blvd.

567-970-7311

10am-6pm, Tuesday-Saturday

facebook.com/ninelivesresale

Nine Lives takes clothing, accessories, most furniture in good condition, household decor, books and more. They do not accept pull-out couches, mattresses or analog TVs, and they aren’t doing pick-ups right now. You can drop off donations from 10:30am-5:30pm.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

2942 W. Sylvania Ave.

419-720-3370

10am-7pm, Monday-Friday

10am-5pm, Saturday

thriftstoretoledo.com

Donate household appliances, home decor, furniture, clothing, books, and more at St. Vincent de Paul, as long as the items are in good condition. They do not accept large, cumbersome items like mattresses or pool tables and are not doing donation pick-ups at this time.



Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission Mall

117 W. Woodruff Ave.

419-241-6579

Noon-4pm, Monday-Saturday

tgrm.org

TGRM is no longer doing donation pickups, but you can drop off your clothing, shoes, accessories, furniture, and home decor between 9:30-noon and 1-3pm. They do not accept cheaply made or damaged furniture.