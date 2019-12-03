The Red Shoe Society is hosting a charity event for Ronald McDonald House Charities that will have you more than willing to give of your time and money— whiskey making at Levi & Lilac’s. Don your ugliest sweater to win prizes, and sign up for classes like holiday cocktail-making with Noble Oak’s Double Oak Bourbon and Scotch blending with Naked Grouse. Enjoy music by Three2Many as you sip signature cocktails and learn everything there is to know about the good stuff.

Each session is $20-$25 | 2-6pm | Sunday, December 8

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room, 301 River Rd., Maumee

567-694-5172 | rmhctoledo.org