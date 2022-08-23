Sensational Spirits: Breweries and Wineries in NWO

Northwest Ohio features a plethora of breweries and wineries available for beer and wine-connoisseurs to indulge in. With a list of a dozen top places to follow, be sure to check out the beer and wine in the area.

Breweries

4KD Crick Brewery (Defiance) A staple brewery of Defiance, 4KD Crick Brewery brews artisan ale in small batches for the best flavor.

Phone: (419) 576-5822

Address: 211 Carpenter Road Defiance, OH

Patron Saints Brewery (Toledo) Originating out of West Toledo, Patron Saints Brewery has over a dozen home-brewed ales and shandies on tap with more varieties coming soon.

Phone: (419) 720- 2337

Address: 4730 W. Bancroft #8 Toledo, OH

Black Frog Brewery (Holland) Erected on integrity and honesty, Black Frog Brewery ensure that only the best quality beers are brewed.

Phone: (567) 318-4672

Address: 831 S McCord Rd, Holland, OH

Earnest Brew Works (Toledo) Earnest Brew Works was founded in 2016 and pays homage to traditional ales by using the freshest and finest ingredients. The brewery also has two locations in Toledo — one in South Toledo and a location downtown.

Phone: (419) 318-8344 + (419) 340-2589

Addresses: 1. 4342 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH

25 S. St. Clair, Toledo, OH

Juniper Brewing Co (Bowling Green) Juniper Brewing Company in Bowling Green boasts itself as not only a brewery but a local coffeehouse. With a wide selection of crafter beer, wine, cocktails and coffee drinks, Juniper Brewing is booming in BG.

Phone: (419) 819-4935

Address: 139 S. Main St., Bowling Green, OH

Inside the Five Brewing Co (Perrysburg and Sylvania) With an extensive brew and food menu for craft enthusiasts, Inside the Five Brewing Company has made its mark on the crowded industry.

Phone: (567)-408-7212 + (419)-931-0707

Addresses: Sylvania: 5703 Main St., Sylvania, OH

Perrysburg: 127 W Third St., Perrysburg, OH

Wineries

Stoney Ridge Farm & Winery (Bryan) As a hidden vineyard located approximately 60 miles away from Toledo, Stoney Ridge has a variety of red, white and fruit wines available to try.

Phone: (419) 636-3500

Address: 7144 Williams Co Rd 16, Bryan, OH

Benfield Wines (Swanton) Located in the Toledo-metro area, Benfield Wines features a robust menu of different wines to try and hots of a plethora of concerts to accompany your evening.

Phone: (419) 780-9463

Address: 102 N Main St., Swanton, OH

Firelands Winery (Sandusky) Firelands Winery has been producing quality wine since the late 1800s and features a gift shop, restaurant and tasting room for attendees to enjoy.

Phone: (419) 625-5474

Address: 917 Bardshar Rd., Sandusky, OH

Gillig Winery (Findlay) Gillig Winery in Findlay is the city’s first winery and features a selection of wines bottled and produced in northwest Ohio to create a fine-wine experience.

Phone: (419) 408-3230

Address: 1720 Northridge Rd., Findlay, OH

Knotty Vines Farm & Winery (Wauseon) Created in 2008, this 3.3-acre vineyard and winery has a unique selection of traditional and fruit-flavored wines for visitors to indulge in.

Phone: (419) 446-9463

Address: 2920 Country Rd. 19, Wauseon, OH

Heineman’s Winery (Put-In-Bay) As one of Ohio’s oldest wineries, Heineman’s Winery in Put-In-Bay has a rice family history of wine produces and has many varieties of red and white wines available to try.

Phone: (419) 285-2811

Address: 978 Catawba Ave., Put-In-Bay, OH