Toledo Ambassador Academy applications end August 24

The deadline is fast approaching for Toledo residents who hope to participate in the upcoming Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy classes that will begin on September 1.

The program is aimed at encouraging public consciousness and ownership of the Toledo community and its ecosystem, by fostering communication and partnerships between residents and leaders of the community.

Participants in the course will meet weekly on Thursdays from 6-8pm, at a variety of locations throughout the community. Each week’s classes will present an opportunity for attendees to learn in-depth about a specific city service or program.

Scheduled classes include an evening with Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and City Council, public safety education from Save Our Community, spending time with Toledo Police and Toledo Fire & Rescue and much more.

The City will select 24 participants for the program, representing all six Council districts. All participants must be 18 years of age or older, and will be selected at random.

The deadline to apply for the fall’s Ambassador Program is August 24. To apply, visit the Ambassador Academy website.